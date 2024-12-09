Stabilus SE Reveals FY2024 Results, €1.15 Dividend, and FY2025 Outlook

Stabilus SE confirmed a 7.5% revenue growth to €1,305.9 million for FY2024, mainly due to the consolidation of Destaco.

The adjusted EBIT for FY2024 was €157.1 million, with a margin of 12.0%, slightly down from €158.4 million in FY2023.

Profit for FY2024 was €72.0 million, a decrease from €103.3 million in FY2023, attributed to depreciation, acquisition-related expenses, and higher taxes.

Stabilus proposes a dividend of €1.15 per share for FY2024, down from €1.75 in FY2023, with a total payout of €28.4 million, representing a 40% payout ratio.

The forecast for FY2025 anticipates revenue between €1.3 billion and €1.45 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 11% to 13% and adjusted free cash flow of €90 million to €140 million.

APAC region showed strong growth with a 16.1% increase in revenue, while Automotive Powerise remained the fastest-growing business unit with a 3.3% organic revenue growth.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Stabilus is on 09.12.2024.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 34,03EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

55 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.295,06PKT (+0,71 %).





