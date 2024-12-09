Stabilus SE Reveals FY2024 Results, €1.15 Dividend, and FY2025 Outlook
Stabilus SE reported a solid 7.5% revenue growth for FY2024, driven by strategic consolidation efforts. Despite a slight dip in profit, the company remains optimistic about future prospects.
- Stabilus SE confirmed a 7.5% revenue growth to €1,305.9 million for FY2024, mainly due to the consolidation of Destaco.
- The adjusted EBIT for FY2024 was €157.1 million, with a margin of 12.0%, slightly down from €158.4 million in FY2023.
- Profit for FY2024 was €72.0 million, a decrease from €103.3 million in FY2023, attributed to depreciation, acquisition-related expenses, and higher taxes.
- Stabilus proposes a dividend of €1.15 per share for FY2024, down from €1.75 in FY2023, with a total payout of €28.4 million, representing a 40% payout ratio.
- The forecast for FY2025 anticipates revenue between €1.3 billion and €1.45 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 11% to 13% and adjusted free cash flow of €90 million to €140 million.
- APAC region showed strong growth with a 16.1% increase in revenue, while Automotive Powerise remained the fastest-growing business unit with a 3.3% organic revenue growth.
