Nemetschek Group Triumphs with First Schuldschein Debut

Nemetschek Group successfully issued its first Schuldschein loan, totaling 300 million euros.

The loan was oversubscribed multiple times, reflecting strong demand from both domestic and foreign investors.

The originally planned volume of 150 million euros was doubled due to high investor interest.

The funds will be used to repay earlier financing related to the acquisition of GoCanvas Holdings, Inc.

The Schuldschein loan was issued in tranches with maturities of 3 and 5 years, enhancing the company's financial flexibility.

BayernLB and UniCredit Bank GmbH supported Nemetschek in this transaction.

The next important date, UniCredit/Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference, at Nemetschek is on 21.01.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 100,00EUR and was down -1,82 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.303,64PKT (+0,03 %).





