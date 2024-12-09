Creditors Secure Unanimous Backing at GZO Bondholder Meeting
In a significant turn of events, Clearway Capital's creditor group has garnered crucial support for their proposals concerning GZO AG's defaulted bonds, potentially reshaping the company's financial future.
- A creditor group led by Clearway Capital received additional votes supporting their proposals for GZO AG's defaulted bonds on December 6, 2024.
- The proposals aim to extend the maturity of GZO AG's 1.875% June 2024 bonds, which were previously not legally binding due to a shortfall of 770,000 votes.
- Bondholders who did not attend the October 25 meeting can vote for two months afterward, and sufficient votes have now been filed to meet the two-thirds threshold.
- GZO is not obligated to accept the bondholders' proposal, but any actions to avoid exiting the composition moratorium may lead to scrutiny and potential personal liability for the board.
- Clearway Capital's CEO criticized GZO's board for their actions, claiming they harm Swiss capital markets and threaten the interests of pension funds and savers.
- The creditor group expressed gratitude for the bondholders' support and acknowledged concerns regarding GZO's proposed restructuring plan.
