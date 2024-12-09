Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Boosts Competitiveness with Wiesloch-Walldorf Plan

Employer, Works Council, and trade union have agreed on a future plan for the Wiesloch-Walldorf site to strengthen competitiveness and enable investment.

Personnel cost savings of over €100 million are planned over the next three years, including a socially responsible reduction of around 450 jobs.

The growth strategy focuses on digital, automation, packaging, service, and industrial business, with a medium-term sales potential of more than €300 million.

The future plan includes a site guarantee for 3,500 employees until the end of 2028 and investments in the site.

HEIDELBERG aims to expand its international business, particularly in China and Asia, and sees growth potential of more than €300 million in sales by the 2028/2029 financial year.

Future investments are secured, including a modern data center, infrastructure modernization, and projects for software and AI at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen is on 12.02.2025.

The price of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen at the time of the news was 0,9365EUR and was down -0,48 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9340EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.067,84PKT (+0,55 %).





