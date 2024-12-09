    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group AG Acquires FirstWire Financial Platform

    The Platform Group AG has made a strategic move by acquiring a majority stake in FirstWire GmbH, a key player in B2B financing. This acquisition marks their debut in the financial platforms sector.

    • The Platform Group AG has acquired 50.1% of FirstWire GmbH, a digital platform for B2B financing solutions.
    • FirstWire's primary customers include municipalities, large real estate asset managers, and investors from Germany and abroad.
    • The transaction is expected to close in January 2025, with the purchase price undisclosed.
    • FirstWire aims to integrate new partners in 2025, anticipating lower interest rates and an increase in the transaction market.
    • The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 24 sectors, with 16 locations across Europe, and achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
    • This acquisition marks The Platform Group AG's first entry into the financial platforms sector, aligning with their anti-cyclical investment strategy.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,5800EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    +1,86 %
    -2,79 %
    -0,52 %
    -9,88 %
    +23,15 %
    -67,82 %
    -72,27 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





