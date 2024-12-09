LPKF Laser & Electronics Slashes 2024 Revenue and Earnings Forecast

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has lowered its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year 2024 due to weaknesses in the European automotive market.

Equipment orders worth EUR 5 - 7 million, initially expected to be shipped in December 2024, are now likely to be delayed to January and February 2025.

The company now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 118 - 123 million for 2024, down from the previous forecast of EUR 125 - 130 million, and anticipates breaking even on the adjusted EBIT margin.

LPKF is implementing measures to reduce operating costs and increase efficiency, aiming for annualized savings of around EUR 5 - 7 million, with further cost optimizations planned for 2025.

Despite short-term market challenges, LPKF's mid-term growth prospects remain strong, particularly in the LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) business, where sales are expected to double in 2024.

LPKF's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange, and the company is focused on leveraging its LIDE technology to enhance microchip performance and enable new display applications.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 27.03.2025.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 7,6500EUR and was down -11,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,3000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,58 % since publication.





