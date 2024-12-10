TeamViewer to Acquire 1E: Boosting Digital Employee Experience Leadership

TeamViewer is acquiring 1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), for an enterprise value of US$720 million, with the transaction expected to close in early 2025.

The acquisition aims to combine TeamViewer's remote connectivity solutions with 1E's DEX platform to enhance IT operations and user experience, creating an end-to-end IT solution.

This strategic move will strengthen TeamViewer's presence in North America and expand its total addressable market, especially in the rapidly growing DEX market.

The acquisition is expected to generate strong revenue synergies and accelerate TeamViewer's enterprise growth by expanding its customer base and enhancing its service offerings.

Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E, will join TeamViewer's Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer, and Stephen Tarleton will be appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.

TeamViewer plans to finance the acquisition through existing credit lines and new debt instruments, aiming to reduce its net leverage ratio to below 2.0x by the end of FY 2026.

The next important date at TeamViewer is on 11.12.2024.

The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 12,000EUR and was down -3,56 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.989,57PKT (-0,27 %).





