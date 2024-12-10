YOC AG: 2024 Guidance Update - What Investors Need to Know
YOC AG revises its 2024 sales forecast to EUR 35-36 million, down from EUR 36-37 million, while projecting a higher EBITDA of EUR 5-6 million, up from EUR 4.4 million in 2023.
- YOC AG has adjusted its sales revenue forecast for 2024 to between EUR 35.0 million and EUR 36.0 million, down from a previous expectation of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million.
- The expected sales revenue for 2023 was EUR 30.6 million.
- The Executive Board anticipates an EBITDA of between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 6.0 million for 2024, an increase from EUR 4.4 million in the previous year.
- The consolidated net profit for 2024 is expected to remain unchanged at between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million, compared to EUR 2.9 million in 2023.
- The adjustment follows an evaluation of sales revenue and expected order intake for December 2024.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 regarding inside information.
