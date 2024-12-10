Alzchem Group: LIVIA & HDI Vier Plan Private Sale of 250K Shares

LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH plan a private placement of up to 250,000 Alzchem Group AG shares.

The goal of the sale is to increase the free float and liquidity of Alzchem shares while maintaining their status as anchor shareholders.

M.M.Warburg & CO is acting as the Sole Bookrunner for the private placement.

Alzchem Group AG is a global specialty chemicals company, leading in various fields and addressing global challenges like climate change and population growth.

The company sees growth opportunities in human and animal nutrition, agriculture, and renewable energies, with a focus on sustainability.

Alzchem employs around 1,690 people, operates in Germany and Sweden, and reported sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 28.02.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 57,50EUR and was down -4,01 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.122,62PKT (+0,42 %).





