Zeiss Meditec Hits EBIT Target Despite Revenue Dip in 2023/24

Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a slight revenue decline of 1.1% for fiscal year 2023/24, totaling €2,066.1 million, with adjusted EBIT of €245.9 million achieved within guidance.

The Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit experienced slight growth of 0.8%, while the Microsurgery unit saw a significant decline of 7.0% due to weak demand and high financing costs.

Revenue in the EMEA region increased by 12.9%, driven by growth in France, Italy, and Spain, while the Americas and APAC regions saw declines of 6.6% and 5.2%, respectively.

The EBIT margin fell to 9.4%, significantly below the prior year's 16.7%, impacted by a less favorable product mix and reduced demand for surgical consumables.

For fiscal year 2024/25, the company anticipates a challenging macroeconomic environment but expects moderate revenue growth, supported by the full-year consolidation of the DORC acquisition.

Carl Zeiss Meditec aims for a gradual increase in EBITA margin over the coming years, targeting a long-term range of 16-20%, bolstered by a growing share of recurring revenue.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 11.12.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.894,26PKT (-0,62 %).





