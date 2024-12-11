Kontron Expands Winning Partnership with Top U.S. Aerospace & Defense Firm

Kontron AG has secured a major contract in the U.S. defense sector, enhancing its presence in autonomous control for air travel applications.

The contract involves providing SOSA standard-compliant hardware for communication, control, and surveillance systems in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Kontron is a leader in VPX solutions for high-performance computing and data communication in high-security applications, with ITAR certification for U.S. export compliance.

The expected revenue from this contract is approximately 20 million USD, attributed to Kontron's technology, delivery capability, and international cooperation.

This strategic agreement allows Kontron to expand into higher-volume applications and emerging markets, with a focus on custom solutions.

In the first nine months of 2024, Kontron recorded EUR 920 million in incoming orders for IoT connectivity, with a shipment volume of EUR 780 million and a 50% increase in EBITDA.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kontron is on 01.05.2025.

