    Steyr Motors Powers Amphibious Marine Hovercraft with New Engines

    Steyr Motors AG, a leader in high-performance engines, has secured a deal to power Amphibious Marine's Explorer 24 hovercraft, used by SpaceX and others for tourism and rescue missions.

    • Steyr Motors AG has received an order to supply engines for hovercraft to Amphibious Marine.
    • The order is in the civilian maritime sector, specifically for commercial hovercraft propulsion technology.
    • The engines will be used in the Explorer 24 hovercraft, which is utilized for tourism, search and rescue, and recreational activities.
    • SpaceX is one of the prominent users of the Explorer 24 hovercraft.
    • Steyr Motors AG is headquartered in Steyr, Austria, and is a global leader in high-performance customized engines for military and civilian applications.
    • The company expects revenues of EUR 41 to 45 million for 2024 and aims for a 40% revenue increase in 2025.

