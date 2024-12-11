Steyr Motors Powers Amphibious Marine Hovercraft with New Engines

Steyr Motors AG has received an order to supply engines for hovercraft to Amphibious Marine.

The order is in the civilian maritime sector, specifically for commercial hovercraft propulsion technology.

The engines will be used in the Explorer 24 hovercraft, which is utilized for tourism, search and rescue, and recreational activities.

SpaceX is one of the prominent users of the Explorer 24 hovercraft.

Steyr Motors AG is headquartered in Steyr, Austria, and is a global leader in high-performance customized engines for military and civilian applications.

The company expects revenues of EUR 41 to 45 million for 2024 and aims for a 40% revenue increase in 2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 14,525EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





