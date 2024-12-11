Zalando SE: Exciting Takeover Deal for ABOUT YOU Shareholders!

Zalando SE has entered into a business combination agreement with ABOUT YOU Holding SE to create a strategic partnership.

Zalando plans to launch a public takeover offer for ABOUT YOU shareholders, offering EUR 6.50 per share.

The business combination aims to establish an e-commerce ecosystem in the European fashion market, enhancing customer and partner offerings.

Zalando intends to implement a dual-brand strategy post-takeover, providing distinct shopping experiences for B2C customers.

Major shareholders and founders of ABOUT YOU have agreed to sell approximately 73% of the company's shares to Zalando as part of the takeover.

The completion of the takeover is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, without a minimum acceptance threshold required.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 32,25EUR and was down -5,33 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 20.323,50PKT (+0,04 %).





