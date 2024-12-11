Zalando SE: Exciting Takeover Deal for ABOUT YOU Shareholders!
Zalando SE is set to join forces with ABOUT YOU Holding SE, launching a takeover bid at EUR 6.50 per share. This strategic move aims to revolutionize the European fashion e-commerce landscape.
- Zalando SE has entered into a business combination agreement with ABOUT YOU Holding SE to create a strategic partnership.
- Zalando plans to launch a public takeover offer for ABOUT YOU shareholders, offering EUR 6.50 per share.
- The business combination aims to establish an e-commerce ecosystem in the European fashion market, enhancing customer and partner offerings.
- Zalando intends to implement a dual-brand strategy post-takeover, providing distinct shopping experiences for B2C customers.
- Major shareholders and founders of ABOUT YOU have agreed to sell approximately 73% of the company's shares to Zalando as part of the takeover.
- The completion of the takeover is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, without a minimum acceptance threshold required.
The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 32,25EUR and was down -5,33 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 20.323,50PKT (+0,04 %).
-6,65 %
+2,93 %
+14,95 %
+45,96 %
+42,41 %
-58,20 %
-22,72 %
+31,94 %
+37,62 %
ISIN:DE000ZAL1111WKN:ZAL111
