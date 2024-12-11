Zalando & ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Leading European Fashion E-commerce Revolution

Zalando plans to acquire up to 100% of ABOUT YOU's share capital through a voluntary public tender offer, with a proposed price of 6.50 euros per share.

Major shareholders of ABOUT YOU, including Otto Group and HEARTLAND, have agreed to sell their shares to Zalando, representing about 73% of ABOUT YOU's share capital.

The merger aims to create synergies in B2C and B2B sectors, with ABOUT YOU's SCAYLE unit complementing Zalando's ZEOS platform for enhanced multi-channel business management.

The transaction is expected to unlock significant value-creation opportunities, targeting Group EBIT synergies of around 100 million euros annually.

ABOUT YOU's management, including founders Sebastian Betz, Tarek Müller, and Hannes Wiese, will continue in their roles within the combined group.

The merger is set to close in summer 2025, pending regulatory approvals, and aims to expand the companies' reach in the European fashion and lifestyle e-commerce market.

The next important date, Q3 2024/2025 Quarterly Report, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 09.01.2025.

The price of ABOUT YOU Holding at the time of the news was 6,2500EUR and was up +59,95 % compared with the previous day.





