Zalando & ABOUT YOU Unite to Dominate European Fashion E-commerce

Zalando plans to acquire up to 100% of ABOUT YOU's share capital through a voluntary public tender offer.

The offer price of 6.50 euros per share represents a 12% premium to the median analyst target price and a 107% premium to ABOUT YOU’s 3-month average share price.

Major shareholders of ABOUT YOU, including Otto Group and HEARTLAND, have agreed to sell their shares to Zalando, representing about 73% of ABOUT YOU’s share capital.

The combined entity will implement a dual-brand strategy in B2C and leverage complementary capabilities in B2B, enhancing logistics, software, and service offerings.

The transaction is expected to create significant value in areas such as B2B, logistics, and payments, with targeted Group EBIT synergies of around 100 million euros annually.

ABOUT YOU’s management, including its founders, will continue in their roles, and the transaction is expected to close in summer 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 32,25EUR and was down -5,33 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,01EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,74 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 20.332,00PKT (+0,08 %).





