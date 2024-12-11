Gerresheimer Seals Deal: Acquires Bormioli Pharma's Holding Company
Gerresheimer AG has bolstered its market presence by acquiring Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the parent of Bormioli Pharma Group, enhancing its European production and product offerings in the pharma and biotech sectors.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer AG has completed the acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of Bormioli Pharma Group.
- The acquisition enhances Gerresheimer's product portfolio and expands its production footprint in Europe.
- The acquisition is expected to strengthen Gerresheimer's market position as a full-service provider for the pharma and biotech industries.
- Bormioli Pharma generated sales of approximately EUR 371 million in 2023, with an Adj. EBITDA margin of around 22%.
- The acquisition will create a new Moulded Glass unit with a diversified product portfolio for various industries.
- Gerresheimer will publish new guidance for the combined company in February 2025, following the integration of Bormioli Pharma.
The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 77,50EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.869,83PKT (-0,09 %).
-0,06 %
+1,38 %
+1,78 %
-25,60 %
-10,69 %
-5,39 %
+18,56 %
+77,70 %
+76,14 %
ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte