Gerresheimer Seals Deal: Acquires Bormioli Pharma's Holding Company

Gerresheimer AG has completed the acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of Bormioli Pharma Group.

The acquisition enhances Gerresheimer's product portfolio and expands its production footprint in Europe.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Gerresheimer's market position as a full-service provider for the pharma and biotech industries.

Bormioli Pharma generated sales of approximately EUR 371 million in 2023, with an Adj. EBITDA margin of around 22%.

The acquisition will create a new Moulded Glass unit with a diversified product portfolio for various industries.

Gerresheimer will publish new guidance for the combined company in February 2025, following the integration of Bormioli Pharma.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 77,50EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.869,83PKT (-0,09 %).





