Alzchem Group: Successful Private Placement of Shares by LIVIA and HDI Vier

Alzchem Group AG successfully completed a private placement of 250,000 shares, representing approximately 2.5% of its share capital.

The placement was conducted by LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH through an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors.

Alzchem is a leading specialty chemicals company focused on addressing global challenges such as climate change, population growth, and increasing life expectancy.

The company sees growth opportunities in human and animal nutrition, agriculture, and renewable energies, emphasizing sustainability.

Alzchem's product range includes dietary supplements, pharmaceutical raw materials, and precursors for PCR tests, aligning with global trends.

In 2023, Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million, employing around 1,690 people across multiple production sites.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 28.02.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 54,60EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.119,26PKT (-0,01 %).





