Varta Restructuring Plan Approved by Court: Key Milestone Achieved
VARTA AG's future takes a pivotal turn as the Stuttgart court greenlights its bold restructuring plan, marking a new chapter in the company's financial journey.
Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - dpa
- VARTA AG's restructuring plan has been confirmed by the Stuttgart restructuring court on December 11, 2024.
- The plan was previously approved by the majority of voting groups during a meeting on November 25, 2024.
- The restructuring involves a simplified decrease of the company's share capital to €0, leading to the exit of current shareholders without compensation and the delisting of shares.
- The company will raise €60 million in new equity through a capital increase, excluding subscription rights, from its current majority shareholder and an investment company.
- Existing debt of €485 million will be reduced by approximately €255 million, leaving a total debt of around €230 million, alongside a new senior loan of €60 million to cover liquidity needs.
- The restructuring measures aim to ensure sustainable financing and future positioning of the company, with implementation set to begin once the plan is legally binding.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Varta is on 31.01.2025.
The price of Varta at the time of the news was 1,8505EUR and was down -4,27 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7210EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,00 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55WKN:A0TGJ5
