Partnerschaft zwischen Boerse Stuttgart Digital und Flow Traders stärkt das europäische Krypto-Ökosystem

Auch wenn es scheint, dass nicht viele diese Aktie verfolgen, so stelle ich mal die aktuellen Zahlen ein. Gibts vielleicht doch Meinungen hierzu?For immediate release - 25 April 2024, 07:30 CESTFlow Traders Q1 2024 Trading UpdateAmsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces itsunaudited Q1 2024 trading update.- Flow Traders recorded Net Trading Income of €127.1m and Total Income of €129.6m in Q124,compared to €72.7m and €74.3m, respectively, in Q423, and €110.5m for both in Q123.- Flow Traders’ Value Traded increased 7% in Q124 when compared to last quarter and was flatwhen compared to the same period last year.- Total Operating Expenses were €68.5m in Q124, compared to €62.5m in Q423 and €70.3m inQ123, with Fixed Operating Expenses of €43.6m, compared to €40.4m in Q423 and €43.9m inQ123.- EBITDA was €61.1m in Q124, generating an EBITDA margin of 47%, compared to €11.8m and 16%in Q423 and €40.2m and 36% in Q123.- Net Profit was €45.9m in Q124, yielding a basic EPS of €1.06, compared to €6.4m of Net Profitand €0.15 of basic EPS in Q423 and €27.7m and €0.64 in Q123.- Trading capital stood at €609m at the end of Q124 and generated a 52% return on tradingcapital1 (84% on an annualized basis), compared to €583m and 51% in Q423 and €647m and 65%in Q123,.- Shareholders’ equity was €631m at the end of Q124, compared to €586m at the end of Q423 and€622m at the end of Q123.- Flow Traders employed 633 FTEs at the end of Q124, compared to 646 at the end of Q423 and667 at the end of Q123.- To reduce complexity in financial reporting and adhere to accounting best practices, thereporting of Normalized financials will cease going forward.