Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH gewinnt DRV-Kliniken in Süddeutschland als neue Auftraggeber

Rubix schrieb 06.12.24, 22:22

Kennt jemand den nächsten Gerichtstermin von Monsanto ? RFK ist ja ein entschiedener Gegner



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long been a vocal critic of Roundup. In 2018, he was involved with the legal team representing Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper who alleged that prolonged exposure to Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Johnson’s case is widely regarded as the starting point for this litigation. A jury awarded Johnson $289 million, finding that Monsanto acted with “malice and oppression” by failing to warn consumers about the potential health risks of its product.