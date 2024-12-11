CLIQ Digital Updates 2024 Financial Guidance: What Investors Need to Know

CLIQ Digital AG has adjusted its revenue guidance for the 2024 financial year to approximately €240 million, down from a previous estimate of €260 million to €280 million.

The EBITDA forecast for 2024 remains unchanged, expected to be between €10 million and €20 million.

Customer acquisition costs are now projected to be around €75 million, reduced from the earlier range of €80 million to €100 million.

The decision to adjust guidance is driven by a strategic focus on profitability rather than revenue growth.

As a result of this strategy, CLIQ Group was unable to purchase the initially planned amounts of advertising.

Preliminary and unaudited FY 2024 results will be published on January 30, 2025.

The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 5,3300EUR and was down -10,42 % compared with the previous day.






