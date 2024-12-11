Steico SE: 2024 EBIT Forecast Cut Due to Asset Impairment

STEICO SE has adjusted its EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year due to an impairment of fixed assets.

An impairment test revealed that the carrying value of certain fixed assets exceeds their fair value, particularly affecting production assets in Poland.

The company will recognize a non-cash impairment of EUR 15.2 million under German GAAP, negatively impacting EBIT.

The full year 2024 EBIT forecast has been revised from EUR 53-55 million to a new range of EUR 38-40 million.

The business performance remains in line with previously announced expectations despite the impairment.

The impairment will not affect the company’s net debt position.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 19,100EUR and was down -5,56 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.






