Lonza 2024: New Strategy, Structure & Guidance Unveiled for Investors
Lonza Group AG is reshaping its future with the "One Lonza" strategy, honing in on its core CDMO business while planning to exit the Capsules & Health Ingredients sector to boost shareholder value.
- Lonza Group AG has introduced its new "One Lonza" strategy and organizational structure, focusing on its core CDMO business.
- The company plans to exit the Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business to enhance shareholder value.
- The CDMO business will be restructured into three platforms: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities, operational from Q2 2025.
- Lonza's Full-Year Outlook for 2024 predicts flat CER sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin in the high twenties (27-29%).
- For 2025, Lonza expects nearly 20% CER sales growth (excluding CHI) and a CORE EBITDA margin approaching 30%.
- The company maintains its dividend policy, committing to a year-on-year increase in dividend per share with a pay-out ratio of 35-45%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 29.01.2025.
