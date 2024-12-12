Major Shakeup in Leadership: New Faces on Executive Committee & Board
Schindler Holding Ltd. is set for a leadership change as Paolo Compagna steps in as CEO on April 1, 2025, marking a new era in the company's journey towards sustainability and innovation.
- Paolo Compagna has been appointed as the new CEO of Schindler Holding Ltd., effective April 1, 2025.
- Silvio Napoli, the current Chairman and CEO, will assist in the transition until the General Meeting of Shareholders on March 25, 2025.
- Compagna has been with Schindler since 2010 and has held various leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer since January 2022.
- Silvio Napoli will not seek re-election to the Board of Directors after over 30 years with the company, opting to pursue new career challenges.
- The Group Executive Committee will consist of nine members, including Paolo Compagna as CEO and other key positions filled by existing executives.
- Schindler is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, aiming for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2020 baseline.
