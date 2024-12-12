SCHOTT Pharma Achieves Record Growth and Margins After Strong Year-End
SCHOTT Pharma has marked a milestone year in FY 2024, boasting a 12% revenue surge and a record EBITDA margin of 27.8%. With innovation and strategic alliances, the company is poised for continued success.
Foto: Martin Schutt - picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild
- SCHOTT Pharma achieved a 12% revenue growth and a record EBITDA margin of 27.8% in FY 2024, meeting all financial targets.
- Q4 2024 revenues were EUR 237m with an EBITDA margin of 27.9%, showing significant improvement from the previous year.
- The share of high-value solutions (HVS) reached 55% of total revenue in FY 2024, moving closer to the mid-term target of over 60%.
- SCHOTT Pharma's strategic focus on innovation and capacity expansion includes launching new products and forming an industry alliance to promote RTU vials and cartridges.
- The DDS segment was a major growth driver in Q4 2024, with revenues increasing by 12% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for prefillable syringes.
- SCHOTT Pharma expects continued growth in FY 2025, with significant revenue and EBITDA increases anticipated, supported by its strong market position and strategic priorities.
