SCHOTT Pharma Achieves Record Growth and Margins After Strong Year-End

SCHOTT Pharma achieved a 12% revenue growth and a record EBITDA margin of 27.8% in FY 2024, meeting all financial targets.

Q4 2024 revenues were EUR 237m with an EBITDA margin of 27.9%, showing significant improvement from the previous year.

The share of high-value solutions (HVS) reached 55% of total revenue in FY 2024, moving closer to the mid-term target of over 60%.

SCHOTT Pharma's strategic focus on innovation and capacity expansion includes launching new products and forming an industry alliance to promote RTU vials and cartridges.

The DDS segment was a major growth driver in Q4 2024, with revenues increasing by 12% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for prefillable syringes.

SCHOTT Pharma expects continued growth in FY 2025, with significant revenue and EBITDA increases anticipated, supported by its strong market position and strategic priorities.

The next important date, Publication of annual report, at SCHOTT Pharma is on 12.12.2024.

