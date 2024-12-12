Helvetia Unveils New Strategy to Boost Retail & Specialty Lines
Helvetia Holding AG is embarking on a transformative journey, sharpening its focus on retail and specialty lines with a strategic plan that promises enhanced efficiency and market leadership in Europe.
- Helvetia Holding AG is implementing a new strategy focusing on its strengths in retail and specialty lines, with a 10-year plan executed in rolling three-year cycles.
- The strategy emphasizes leveraging strong customer relationships in the local retail business and aims to achieve a leading role in the European specialty lines market.
- Helvetia plans to improve operational efficiency by over CHF 200 million and enhance technical excellence, with the integration of Caser and Helvetia Seguros in Spain as a key measure.
- Financial targets for 2025-2027 include an underlying ROE of 13-16%, an EPS growth rate of 9-11%, and cumulative dividend payments of over CHF 1.2 billion.
- Helvetia is focusing on direct customer contact, data analytics, and building long-term relationships, particularly with customers aged 50+, to enhance service quality and customer experience.
- The company is changing its reporting segmentation to highlight Spain's importance, dividing the previous Europe segment into Spain and GIAM (German, Italian, and Austrian Markets) segments.
