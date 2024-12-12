Leonteq Reacts to FINMA's Latest Announcement: Key Insights Inside
FINMA has concluded its investigation into Leonteq, resulting in a CHF 9.3 million profit disgorgement. Despite no intentional misconduct, Leonteq has bolstered its compliance measures significantly.
- FINMA has completed proceedings against Leonteq, imposing a profit disgorgement of CHF 9.3 million due to identified shortcomings.
- Leonteq has cooperated with FINMA and has already implemented comprehensive organizational measures to address past issues.
- The profit disgorgement relates to transactions with two former distributors from January 2018 to June 2022.
- FINMA's investigation was initiated by company disclosures and media allegations, with no evidence found of intentional wrongdoing by Leonteq.
- Leonteq has significantly enhanced its compliance and risk management framework, including doubling its compliance staff and improving internal controls.
- The company expects a profit before taxes for 2024 to be in the single-digit millions, revising its guidance due to the profit disgorgement and market conditions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Leonteq is on 06.02.2025.
The price of Leonteq at the time of the news was 25,15EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
-0,10 %
-0,10 %
-2,33 %
-10,74 %
-30,62 %
-60,64 %
-12,22 %
-72,41 %
+25,99 %
ISIN:CH0190891181WKN:A1J642
