HENSOLDT Boosts EBITDA Target & Unveils New Growth Strategy

HENSOLDT has raised its medium-term EBITDA target to approximately 20% and expects revenues of around EUR 2.3 billion in 2024, with a 10% average annual growth rate thereafter.

The company forecasts a book-to-bill ratio of around 1.2x for 2024, indicating faster growth in order intake compared to revenues.

HENSOLDT's adjusted free cash flow is projected to be around 50% for 2024, increasing to 50-60% in the medium term, with a stable dividend payout ratio of 30-40% of adjusted net income.

The new 'North Star' strategy aims for sustainable growth, targeting EUR 5 billion in revenues by 2030, primarily through organic growth and expanding international presence.

HENSOLDT plans to enhance production capacities and optimize supply chains to meet increasing demand, while also focusing on software-defined defense systems to improve scalability and interoperability.

The company emphasizes employee development and innovation to maintain a motivated workforce, ensuring its position as a leading provider in the defense sector amidst growing market opportunities.

The next important date, ODDO BHF Forum, at HENSOLDT is on 09.01.2025.

The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 35,65EUR and was up +3,06 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.974,74PKT (+0,30 %).





