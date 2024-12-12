    Original-Research

    Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Empfehlung: Kauf von BVB-Aktien, Zielpreis 5,50 EUR.
    • Medienrechte steigen, BVB profitiert von DFL-Erfolg.
    • Gute Chancen im CWC, Gruppenfavorit mit hohem Marktwert.
    Original-Research - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): Buy
    Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG

    12.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA

    Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ISIN: DE0005493092

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 12.12.2024
    Target price: EUR 5.50
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Media income to increase // Easy draw for CWC

    Media rights. Once again, the German Football League (DFL) managed to surpass the billion-euro per season mark for awarding the German-language media rights for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. With total revenues of EUR 4.5bn, it even surpassed the previous award (+2%), which should be seen as a major success, given the results the French league recently achieved. Assuming no change in the distribution model, BVB should hence expect slightly increased sales in national TV marketing over the upcoming cycle (2025-2029).

    CWC draw. On 5th December, FIFA drew the groups for the Club World Cup in 2025, which will take place in the US. Here, BVB got very lucky, having been drawn in a group with Brazilian side Fluminense, Korea's Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns FC from South Africa. To give you some perspective: With the current market values of the respective squads, Fluminense would rank 15th in the Bundesliga, while Ulsan and Mamelodi Sundowns wouldn't even be in the Top 4 of Bundesliga 2. BVB's market value is 3.8x of the combined value of the other teams. Hence, anything other than a group win would be a disappointment, in our view. We thus regard BVB's chances as high to at least advance into the quarterfinals of the tournament. Yet, as FIFA has not provided the public with information regarding the prize money structure, we do not yet include this in our estimates, especially as the tournament takes place during BVB's fiscal year transition, thus providing upside to our estimates.

    Meanwhile, the team continues to perform well in the UCL this season. Despite last night's defeat against Barcelona, BVB is well positioned to achieve a Top 8 spot, which allows for direct qualification for the round of 16. With 12 points in the book and 2 games to go against Bologna and Donetsk, 4 more points (1 win & 1 draw) would be sufficient in 98% of cases to achieve that spot. In our view, this should be absolutely achievable. Mind you, even 15 points, implying one more win, would be enough in 73% of cases. There's no place like home. BVB continues to show two faces in the Bundesliga. While the club is leading the home game standings, they are only 16th in the away standings, having scored only 2 points in 6 games thus far. To qualify for next seasons UCL campaign, the team quickly needs to improve performance outside the Signal Iduna Park. Otherwise, our 2025/26e estimates could be at risk.

    We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 5.50 PT based on DCF

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31533.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2049505 12.12.2024 CET/CEST

    ISIN:DE0005493092WKN:549309

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Borussia Dortmund Aktie

    Die Borussia Dortmund Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,60 % und einem Kurs von 3,33 auf Tradegate (12. Dezember 2024, 09:04 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Borussia Dortmund Aktie um +1,69 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt 0,00 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Borussia Dortmund bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 363,76 Mio..

    Borussia Dortmund zahlte zuletzt (2023) eine Dividende von 0,0583. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7100 %.

    Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 5,5000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 5,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 6,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +51,98 %/+82,37 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
