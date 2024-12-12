BRAIN Biotech AG Targets Profitable Growth for a Brighter Future

BRAIN Biotech AG is launching a new growth segment called BRAINBiocatalysts by combining its BioProducts and BioScience Zwingenberg segments.

The company aims for five-year targets in the BRAINBiocatalysts segment, including revenues of EUR 100 million and a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Recent transactions with Royalty Pharma and Akribion Therapeutics have significantly improved BRAIN Biotech's liquidity and earnings situation.

The company anticipates substantial future potential through licensing additional BioIncubator and research projects.

BRAIN Biotech plans to maintain a high R&D ratio of 7-10% and expects predominantly organic growth, with potential bolt-on acquisitions.

The company generated revenues of EUR 55.3 million in the fiscal year 2022/23 and aims to become a top 10 innovative enzyme player with profitable sales growth.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRAIN Biotech is on 15.01.2025.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 4,2650EUR and was up +1,79 % compared with the previous day.





