Innovation competition of the German government for digital identity wallets enters final round with Lissi GmbH (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - Lissi GmbH has qualified for the final phase of the EUDI-Wallet
prototype competition organised by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation
(SPRIND). The competition promotes innovative solutions for the implementation
of the European eIDAS 2.0 regulation.
"We are proud to have once again convinced the jury and to be part of such a
prestigious programme. We would like to express our gratitude to the Federal
Ministry of the Interior and Community and SPRIND for the professional and
transparent organisation of the competition and the public consultation process.
The international attention for the German approach underlines its character as
a role model in Europe", says Helge Michael, co-founder and CEO of Lissi.
prototype competition organised by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation
(SPRIND). The competition promotes innovative solutions for the implementation
of the European eIDAS 2.0 regulation.
"We are proud to have once again convinced the jury and to be part of such a
prestigious programme. We would like to express our gratitude to the Federal
Ministry of the Interior and Community and SPRIND for the professional and
transparent organisation of the competition and the public consultation process.
The international attention for the German approach underlines its character as
a role model in Europe", says Helge Michael, co-founder and CEO of Lissi.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
Lissi specialises in the development of the EUDI-Wallet Connector, an
application that enables organisations to interact seamlessly with the German
EUDI-Wallet and all future certified wallets in Europe. The focus is on
supporting regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and telecommunications
as well as the public administration. The connector enables the issuance and
verification of digital credentials, making it easier for organisations to
comply with regulatory requirements and use digital wallets efficiently.
The German Wallet, announced for 2025, will for the first time allow citizens to
carry their ID card securely and digitally on a mobile device. Lissi is already
enabling organisations to prepare for the connection and integration.
"The participation of Samsung and Google in the challenge underlines the global
strategic importance of our work," adds Helge Michael.
With the EUDI-Wallet Connector, Lissi ensures that organisations are prepared
for the requirements of the eIDAS 2.0 regulation and the megatrend of digital
trust with identity wallets. For further information please visit the Lissi
website. (https://www.lissi.id/?r=0&utm_source=paid&utm_medium=pr_article_eng&ut
m_id=Sprind+Challenge)
Contact:
mailto:info@lissi.id
Lissi GmbH
Eschersheimer Landstraße 6
60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177725/5928970
OTS: Lissi GmbH
application that enables organisations to interact seamlessly with the German
EUDI-Wallet and all future certified wallets in Europe. The focus is on
supporting regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and telecommunications
as well as the public administration. The connector enables the issuance and
verification of digital credentials, making it easier for organisations to
comply with regulatory requirements and use digital wallets efficiently.
The German Wallet, announced for 2025, will for the first time allow citizens to
carry their ID card securely and digitally on a mobile device. Lissi is already
enabling organisations to prepare for the connection and integration.
"The participation of Samsung and Google in the challenge underlines the global
strategic importance of our work," adds Helge Michael.
With the EUDI-Wallet Connector, Lissi ensures that organisations are prepared
for the requirements of the eIDAS 2.0 regulation and the megatrend of digital
trust with identity wallets. For further information please visit the Lissi
website. (https://www.lissi.id/?r=0&utm_source=paid&utm_medium=pr_article_eng&ut
m_id=Sprind+Challenge)
Contact:
mailto:info@lissi.id
Lissi GmbH
Eschersheimer Landstraße 6
60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177725/5928970
OTS: Lissi GmbH
Autor folgen
2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte