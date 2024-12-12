Innovation competition of the German government for digital identity wallets enters final round with Lissi GmbH (FOTO)

    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Berlin (ots) - Lissi GmbH has qualified for the final phase of the EUDI-Wallet
    prototype competition organised by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation
    (SPRIND). The competition promotes innovative solutions for the implementation
    of the European eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

    "We are proud to have once again convinced the jury and to be part of such a
    prestigious programme. We would like to express our gratitude to the Federal
    Ministry of the Interior and Community and SPRIND for the professional and
    transparent organisation of the competition and the public consultation process.
    The international attention for the German approach underlines its character as
    a role model in Europe", says Helge Michael, co-founder and CEO of Lissi.

    Lissi specialises in the development of the EUDI-Wallet Connector, an
    application that enables organisations to interact seamlessly with the German
    EUDI-Wallet and all future certified wallets in Europe. The focus is on
    supporting regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and telecommunications
    as well as the public administration. The connector enables the issuance and
    verification of digital credentials, making it easier for organisations to
    comply with regulatory requirements and use digital wallets efficiently.

    The German Wallet, announced for 2025, will for the first time allow citizens to
    carry their ID card securely and digitally on a mobile device. Lissi is already
    enabling organisations to prepare for the connection and integration.

    "The participation of Samsung and Google in the challenge underlines the global
    strategic importance of our work," adds Helge Michael.

    With the EUDI-Wallet Connector, Lissi ensures that organisations are prepared
    for the requirements of the eIDAS 2.0 regulation and the megatrend of digital
    trust with identity wallets. For further information please visit the Lissi
    website. (https://www.lissi.id/?r=0&utm_source=paid&utm_medium=pr_article_eng&ut
    m_id=Sprind+Challenge)

