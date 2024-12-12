Innovation competition of the German government for digital identity wallets enters final round with Lissi GmbH (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Lissi GmbH has qualified for the final phase of the EUDI-Wallet

prototype competition organised by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation

(SPRIND). The competition promotes innovative solutions for the implementation

of the European eIDAS 2.0 regulation.



"We are proud to have once again convinced the jury and to be part of such a

prestigious programme. We would like to express our gratitude to the Federal

Ministry of the Interior and Community and SPRIND for the professional and

transparent organisation of the competition and the public consultation process.

The international attention for the German approach underlines its character as

a role model in Europe", says Helge Michael, co-founder and CEO of Lissi.





