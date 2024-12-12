    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Collaborates with RheinEnergie to help Enterprises Drive their Energy Transition and Sustainability Agenda

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz,
    the collaboration will help enterprises boost energy efficiency by up to 30-40%
    while meeting decarbonization goals

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced its collaboration with RheinEnergie (https://www.rheinenergie.com/de/)
    , a leading German energy service provider, to help enterprises drive their
    energy transition and sustainability agenda forward. The collaboration will
    leverage the Infosys Energy Cloud, which is part of Infosys Cobalt
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
    solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and
    Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an
    AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. RheinEnergie's extensive
    experience in providing energy services will help enterprises monitor, control,
    and optimize their energy landscape while meeting decarbonization goals.

    As part of the collaboration, Infosys will help RheinEnergie implement
    cutting-edge solutions in cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0
    to help enterprises cut costs, improve energy efficiency and step up their
    sustainability efforts. Together they will help decentralize the energy
    transition by developing solutions that connect renewable generation, storage,
    energy markets and grids, energy-consuming assets, and empower enterprises to
    choose the best low carbon energy sources. Additionally, organizations will be
    able to decide on the optimal investment, maximize profits from their own
    on-site renewable energy generation systems, and successfully navigate the
    changing energy market.

    The collaboration will focus on RheinEnergie customers in key sectors, including
    travel and transportation (passengers and freight), commercial real estate and
    the manufacturing industry. It will aim to deliver actionable recommendations to
    help enterprises boost their energy efficiency by up to 30-40%.

    Stephan Segbers, Chief Sales Officer and member of the board, RheinEnergie,
    said, "RheinEnergie firmly believes that innovative technological and digital
    solutions are intrinsic to achieving the 'Energiewende' and the 'Wärmewende',
    Germany's planned transition to a low-carbon, nuclear-free economy. The powerful
    combination of Infosys' global expertise in energy transition and cutting-edge
    technologies such as cloud and AI, and RheinEnergie's extensive experience in
    providing energy services allows us to offer enterprises a comprehensive suite
    Seite 1 von 3



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys Collaborates with RheinEnergie to help Enterprises Drive their Energy Transition and Sustainability Agenda Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz, the collaboration will help enterprises boost energy efficiency by up to 30-40% while meeting decarbonization goals Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global …