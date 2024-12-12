Infosys Collaborates with RheinEnergie to help Enterprises Drive their Energy Transition and Sustainability Agenda

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz,

the collaboration will help enterprises boost energy efficiency by up to 30-40%

while meeting decarbonization goals



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced its collaboration with RheinEnergie (https://www.rheinenergie.com/de/)

, a leading German energy service provider, to help enterprises drive their

energy transition and sustainability agenda forward. The collaboration will

leverage the Infosys Energy Cloud, which is part of Infosys Cobalt

(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,

solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and

Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an

AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. RheinEnergie's extensive

experience in providing energy services will help enterprises monitor, control,

and optimize their energy landscape while meeting decarbonization goals.







cutting-edge solutions in cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0

to help enterprises cut costs, improve energy efficiency and step up their

sustainability efforts. Together they will help decentralize the energy

transition by developing solutions that connect renewable generation, storage,

energy markets and grids, energy-consuming assets, and empower enterprises to

choose the best low carbon energy sources. Additionally, organizations will be

able to decide on the optimal investment, maximize profits from their own

on-site renewable energy generation systems, and successfully navigate the

changing energy market.



The collaboration will focus on RheinEnergie customers in key sectors, including

travel and transportation (passengers and freight), commercial real estate and

the manufacturing industry. It will aim to deliver actionable recommendations to

help enterprises boost their energy efficiency by up to 30-40%.



Stephan Segbers, Chief Sales Officer and member of the board, RheinEnergie,

said, "RheinEnergie firmly believes that innovative technological and digital

solutions are intrinsic to achieving the 'Energiewende' and the 'Wärmewende',

Germany's planned transition to a low-carbon, nuclear-free economy. The powerful

combination of Infosys' global expertise in energy transition and cutting-edge

technologies such as cloud and AI, and RheinEnergie's extensive experience in

providing energy services allows us to offer enterprises a comprehensive suite Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



As part of the collaboration, Infosys will help RheinEnergie implementcutting-edge solutions in cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0to help enterprises cut costs, improve energy efficiency and step up theirsustainability efforts. Together they will help decentralize the energytransition by developing solutions that connect renewable generation, storage,energy markets and grids, energy-consuming assets, and empower enterprises tochoose the best low carbon energy sources. Additionally, organizations will beable to decide on the optimal investment, maximize profits from their ownon-site renewable energy generation systems, and successfully navigate thechanging energy market.The collaboration will focus on RheinEnergie customers in key sectors, includingtravel and transportation (passengers and freight), commercial real estate andthe manufacturing industry. It will aim to deliver actionable recommendations tohelp enterprises boost their energy efficiency by up to 30-40%.Stephan Segbers, Chief Sales Officer and member of the board, RheinEnergie,said, "RheinEnergie firmly believes that innovative technological and digitalsolutions are intrinsic to achieving the 'Energiewende' and the 'Wärmewende',Germany's planned transition to a low-carbon, nuclear-free economy. The powerfulcombination of Infosys' global expertise in energy transition and cutting-edgetechnologies such as cloud and AI, and RheinEnergie's extensive experience inproviding energy services allows us to offer enterprises a comprehensive suite