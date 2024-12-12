Infosys Collaborates with RheinEnergie to help Enterprises Drive their Energy Transition and Sustainability Agenda
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz,
the collaboration will help enterprises boost energy efficiency by up to 30-40%
while meeting decarbonization goals
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced its collaboration with RheinEnergie (https://www.rheinenergie.com/de/)
, a leading German energy service provider, to help enterprises drive their
energy transition and sustainability agenda forward. The collaboration will
leverage the Infosys Energy Cloud, which is part of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and
Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an
AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. RheinEnergie's extensive
experience in providing energy services will help enterprises monitor, control,
and optimize their energy landscape while meeting decarbonization goals.
As part of the collaboration, Infosys will help RheinEnergie implement
cutting-edge solutions in cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0
to help enterprises cut costs, improve energy efficiency and step up their
sustainability efforts. Together they will help decentralize the energy
transition by developing solutions that connect renewable generation, storage,
energy markets and grids, energy-consuming assets, and empower enterprises to
choose the best low carbon energy sources. Additionally, organizations will be
able to decide on the optimal investment, maximize profits from their own
on-site renewable energy generation systems, and successfully navigate the
changing energy market.
The collaboration will focus on RheinEnergie customers in key sectors, including
travel and transportation (passengers and freight), commercial real estate and
the manufacturing industry. It will aim to deliver actionable recommendations to
help enterprises boost their energy efficiency by up to 30-40%.
Stephan Segbers, Chief Sales Officer and member of the board, RheinEnergie,
said, "RheinEnergie firmly believes that innovative technological and digital
solutions are intrinsic to achieving the 'Energiewende' and the 'Wärmewende',
Germany's planned transition to a low-carbon, nuclear-free economy. The powerful
combination of Infosys' global expertise in energy transition and cutting-edge
technologies such as cloud and AI, and RheinEnergie's extensive experience in
providing energy services allows us to offer enterprises a comprehensive suite
