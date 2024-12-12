Medios AG: Full-Year Forecast Update Sparks Investor Interest

Medios AG expects revenues of approximately €1.85 billion for the full year, a 2.8% increase from the previous year's €1.8 billion.

The company anticipates an EBITDA pre of around €80 million, up 32.2% from €60.5 million last year.

The EBITDA pre margin is projected to be about 4.3%, compared to 3.4% in the previous year.

Previous forecasts estimated revenues between €1.9 billion and €2.1 billion and EBITDA pre between €82 million and €91 million.

Medios AG is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, with operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX selection index.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,620EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,660EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.171,58PKT (-0,12 %).





