Softing AG Updates Full-Year Outlook: Key Changes Ahead
Softing AG has adjusted its 2024 outlook, citing reduced demand from key sectors. Sales are now projected at EUR 90-95 million, with EBIT at EUR 2-2.5 million, down from earlier estimates.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Softing AG has revised its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting sales of EUR 90 million to EUR 95 million and an operating EBIT of EUR 2 million to EUR 2.5 million.
- The previous targets were a sales volume of EUR 105 million and an operating EBIT of approximately EUR 4 million.
- The revision is due to a significant decline in business from automotive and industrial customers, leading to canceled or postponed investments.
- The Management Board believes that the previous sales and earnings expectations are no longer achievable due to weakened customer demand.
- The new forecast indicates a potential break-even EBIT for the year.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The price of Softing at the time of the news was 3,0300EUR and was up +2,02 % compared with the previous day.
-2,01 %
-19,21 %
-23,12 %
-31,90 %
-52,73 %
-54,02 %
-63,98 %
-80,28 %
-83,96 %
ISIN:DE0005178008WKN:517800
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte