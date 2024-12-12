Softing AG Updates Full-Year Outlook: Key Changes Ahead

    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Softing AG has adjusted its 2024 outlook, citing reduced demand from key sectors. Sales are now projected at EUR 90-95 million, with EBIT at EUR 2-2.5 million, down from earlier estimates.

    • Softing AG has revised its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting sales of EUR 90 million to EUR 95 million and an operating EBIT of EUR 2 million to EUR 2.5 million.
    • The previous targets were a sales volume of EUR 105 million and an operating EBIT of approximately EUR 4 million.
    • The revision is due to a significant decline in business from automotive and industrial customers, leading to canceled or postponed investments.
    • The Management Board believes that the previous sales and earnings expectations are no longer achievable due to weakened customer demand.
    • The new forecast indicates a potential break-even EBIT for the year.
    • The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

    The price of Softing at the time of the news was 3,0300EUR and was up +2,02 % compared with the previous day.


