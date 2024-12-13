Porsche Holding SE: Impairment Hits VW & Porsche Investments; Forecast Pulled
Porsche Automobil Holding SE faces significant financial challenges as it anticipates substantial non-cash impairments in its investments in Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG, impacting its 2024 earnings forecast.
Foto: Clément Roy - unsplash
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE expects a non-cash impairment of its investments in Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG, leading to an accounting loss in its consolidated financial statements.
- The company has withdrawn its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year due to expected impairment losses.
- Impairment tests will rely on external analyst expectations, as current corporate planning data from Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG is unavailable.
- The expected impairment range for Volkswagen AG is between minus 7 billion euros and minus 20 billion euros, and for Porsche AG, between minus 1 billion euros and minus 2 billion euros.
- Despite the expected impairment losses, Porsche SE plans to distribute a dividend for the 2024 financial year.
- The forecast for the net debt of the Porsche SE Group as of 31 December 2024 remains between 5.0 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros.
The price of Porsche Holding SE at the time of the news was 35,17EUR and was down -1,88 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 20.391,50PKT (-0,07 %).
-1,23 %
+5,47 %
-0,44 %
-6,32 %
-22,30 %
-57,23 %
-46,93 %
-45,60 %
-26,14 %
ISIN:DE000PAH0038WKN:PAH003
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte