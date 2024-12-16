All for One Group Boosts Dividend by 10% to €1.60, ESG KPIs Improve

Sales increased by 5% to EUR 511.4 million, with recurring revenues remaining at 55%.

EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) rose by 92% to EUR 34.0 million, with an EBIT margin improvement to 6.7%.

Dividend proposal increased by 10% to EUR 1.60 per share, representing a payout ratio of 43% and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The company published its 2023/24 sustainability report, highlighting progress in ESG strategy and key metrics.

A share buyback program was announced, with plans to repurchase up to 100,000 shares for up to EUR 7 million.

All for One Group expects continued growth in 2024/25, with sales projected between EUR 525 million and EUR 540 million, and EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million.

The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 16.12.2024.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 53,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





