    Accord Healthcare is granted marketing authorisation for IMULDOSA®, ustekinumab biosimilar to Stelara®

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Accord announces that the European Commission (EC has granted marketing
    authorisation for Imuldosa® (development code: DMB-3115), a biosimilar to
    Stelara®, indicated for a range of immune medicated inflammatory diseases.
    - The EC approval follows a positive opinion issued on 19 October 2024 by the
    Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European
    Medicines Agency (EMA) and is applicable to all 27 European Union (EU) Member
    States plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.
    - The CHMP positive opinion is based on a comprehensive package of analytical,
    non-clinical, and clinical similarity data, including a multi-regional phase
    III clinical trial in patients with plaque psoriasis. The study confirmed
    therapeutic equivalence, in the primary outcome, between DMB-3115 and
    Stelara®, alongside a comparable safety profile.
    - The marketing authorisation paves the way for the launch of Imuldosa® in the
    EU ustekinumab market, valued at approximately EUR2.9 billion (US$3.18
    billion) according to IQVIA MAT June 2024 data.
    - Intas holds exclusive licensing rights to commercialise Imuldosa® worldwide,
    excluding Japan, Korea, and certain other Asian countries. Imuldosa® was
    already approved by the USFDA on October 10, 2024.

    Accord Healthcare Limited (Accord) announces that the European Commission (EC)
    has granted marketing authorisation for Imuldosa® (development code: DMB-3115),
    a biosimilar of Stelara® (ustekinumab), marketed by Janssen Biotech Inc., a
    subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

    Ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines
    interleukin-12 and interleukin-23 which may play an important role in
    inflammatory and immune responses. Stelara® is indicated for range of immune
    medicated inflammatory diseases and has recorded global sales of US$ 19 billion
    of which US$D 3.2 billion sales coming from Europe as per IQVIA MAT Jun'24 data.

    Joe Dunford, VP of Speciality Brands stated, "Accord is committed to becoming a
    significant player in the autoimmune space, and we are delighted that the
    European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for our fifth
    biosimilar in Europe, Imuldosa®. This approval ensures that patients have access
    to high-quality therapies in Europe and beyond. We remain dedicated to advancing
    our biosimilar pipeline, with the goal of launching 20 biosimilars by 2030.

