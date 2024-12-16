Accord Healthcare is granted marketing authorisation for IMULDOSA®, ustekinumab biosimilar to Stelara®
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Accord announces that the European Commission (EC has granted marketing
authorisation for Imuldosa® (development code: DMB-3115), a biosimilar to
Stelara®, indicated for a range of immune medicated inflammatory diseases.
- The EC approval follows a positive opinion issued on 19 October 2024 by the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) and is applicable to all 27 European Union (EU) Member
States plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.
- The CHMP positive opinion is based on a comprehensive package of analytical,
non-clinical, and clinical similarity data, including a multi-regional phase
III clinical trial in patients with plaque psoriasis. The study confirmed
therapeutic equivalence, in the primary outcome, between DMB-3115 and
Stelara®, alongside a comparable safety profile.
- The marketing authorisation paves the way for the launch of Imuldosa® in the
EU ustekinumab market, valued at approximately EUR2.9 billion (US$3.18
billion) according to IQVIA MAT June 2024 data.
- Intas holds exclusive licensing rights to commercialise Imuldosa® worldwide,
excluding Japan, Korea, and certain other Asian countries. Imuldosa® was
already approved by the USFDA on October 10, 2024.
Accord Healthcare Limited (Accord) announces that the European Commission (EC)
has granted marketing authorisation for Imuldosa® (development code: DMB-3115),
a biosimilar of Stelara® (ustekinumab), marketed by Janssen Biotech Inc., a
subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines
interleukin-12 and interleukin-23 which may play an important role in
inflammatory and immune responses. Stelara® is indicated for range of immune
medicated inflammatory diseases and has recorded global sales of US$ 19 billion
of which US$D 3.2 billion sales coming from Europe as per IQVIA MAT Jun'24 data.
Joe Dunford, VP of Speciality Brands stated, "Accord is committed to becoming a
significant player in the autoimmune space, and we are delighted that the
European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for our fifth
biosimilar in Europe, Imuldosa®. This approval ensures that patients have access
to high-quality therapies in Europe and beyond. We remain dedicated to advancing
our biosimilar pipeline, with the goal of launching 20 biosimilars by 2030.
