    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    UK Companies Face Increasing Cyber Security Risks Across a Range of Threats, New Report Reveals

    London (ots) - - 'Cyber Security Report 2024/2025' by Horizon3.ai for the United
    Kingdom

    - "Thinking that software can be made completely invulnerable or that
    conventional cyber security defences are sufficient is a common misjudgement,"
    warns cyber security expert Keith Poyser. "Most organisations today use dozens,
    if not hundreds, of software applications and solutions, creating an expansive
    attack surface. A vulnerability remains harmless only until a hacker uncovers
    how to exploit it. Real world exploitable vulnerabilities are chained together
    to form effective attack paths, with clear business impact. This very real risk
    presents numerous potential threats, underscoring the importance for companies
    to strengthen their defences before an attack occurs, across all attack
    surfaces...and that means testing from an attacker's perspective."

    Hackers employ a wide range of tactics, techniques, and procedures to exploit
    vulnerabilities in software. At the same time, they use targeted phishing
    attacks, third-party data breaches, and open-source information (OSINT) to gain
    access to a user's credentials, which can provide the much needed gateway to
    valuable systems and data. This is a key takeaway from the "Cyber Security
    Report UK 2024/25" by Horizon3.ai, which surveyed 150 organisations across the
    United Kingdom. The findings reveal that almost half of these organisations
    (48%) regard stolen user and admin credentials as one of the most significant
    cyber security threats they face. Additionally, an overwhelming 42% of
    respondents (who could select multiple threats) identify insufficiently secured
    data and/or unknown data stores as a significant potential risk to their
    organisations.

    Another key finding reveals that more than a quarter (29%) of companies consider
    attacks via unpatched but known security vulnerabilities in corporate networks
    to be a major threat. These are software vulnerabilities that are already known,
    with a patch available from the vendor, but have yet to be patched by the
    companies using the software. An additional 27% are concerned about incorrectly
    configured software and/or hardware devices as a source of potential risk to
    their organisations. "These issues are a prime opportunity for cybercriminals.
    At the end of the day, a considerable proportion of the successful cyberattacks
    are the result of human error," Keith Poyser, Vice President for EMEA at cyber
    security company Horizon3.ai, explains.

    Penetration Testing as a Solution to Cyber Threats
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    UK Companies Face Increasing Cyber Security Risks Across a Range of Threats, New Report Reveals - 'Cyber Security Report 2024/2025' by Horizon3.ai for the United Kingdom - "Thinking that software can be made completely invulnerable or that conventional cyber security defences are sufficient is a common misjudgement," warns cyber …