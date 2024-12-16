Gerresheimer
FDA grants Tentative Approval of SQ Innovation's Lasix® ONYU* (FOTO)
- Innovative combination product of furosemide and on-body device
- Ready-to-market device designed, developed and manufactured by Gerresheimer
- Patented device technology for precise administration
Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner
for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, announces that the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) granted SQ Innovation Tentative Approval for Lasix
ONYU for the home treatment of fluid overload in congestive heart failure. Lasix
ONYU is a combination product consisting of a novel high-concentration
formulation of the diuretic furosemide and the Gerresheimer on-body drug
delivery device. Tentative Approval indicates here that Lasix ONYU has met the
regulatory standards for quality, safety and efficacy required for approval in
the United States. Full approval was precluded because the FDA had granted
market exclusivity in the USA for a competing product until October 2025. SQ
Innovation will seek full approval in the U.S. after the expiration of the
regulatory exclusivity period. First products of Lasix ONYU are now expected to
be available on the market by the end of 2025. The Tentative Approval of the
combination product underscores Gerresheimer's innovative strength and the
market readiness of the Gerresheimer on-body drug delivery device.
"The FDA's Tentative Approval is a testament to our product and the people and
partners who have contributed to this great endeavor, especially the
Gerresheimer team", says Pieter Muntendam, MD, Founder, President and CEO of SQ
Innovation. "It is an important milestone. We look forward to commercializing
this highly innovative combination product as soon as we receive final approval
with the aim to improve patients' quality of life and reduce healthcare costs
for the elderly."
"The regulatory authority's decision underlines the market readiness of our
on-body drug delivery device," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.
"It also clearly demonstrates our expertise as an innovative solution provider
for our customers, from product design to regulatory submission and large-scale
manufacturing. With our on-body devices for both small molecule drug
formulations and large molecule biologics we can partner with our customers to
address the global megatrend of home treatment, while also providing
connectivity to remote therapeutic monitoring platforms."
Device based on Gerresheimer's innovative micropump technology
