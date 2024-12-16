FDA grants Tentative Approval of SQ Innovation's Lasix® ONYU* (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Gerresheimer Aktie Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,33 % und einem Kurs von 76,25 auf Tradegate (16. Dezember 2024, 12:29 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Gerresheimer Aktie um +1,58 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +4,77 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Gerresheimer bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,65 Mrd.. Gerresheimer zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,6400 %. Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 111,13EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 100,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 132,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +31,15 %/+73,11 % bedeutet.

Düsseldorf (ots) -- Innovative combination product of furosemide and on-body device- Ready-to-market device designed, developed and manufactured by Gerresheimer- Patented device technology for precise administrationGerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partnerfor the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, announces that the US Food andDrug Administration (FDA) granted SQ Innovation Tentative Approval for LasixONYU for the home treatment of fluid overload in congestive heart failure. LasixONYU is a combination product consisting of a novel high-concentrationformulation of the diuretic furosemide and the Gerresheimer on-body drugdelivery device. Tentative Approval indicates here that Lasix ONYU has met theregulatory standards for quality, safety and efficacy required for approval inthe United States. Full approval was precluded because the FDA had grantedmarket exclusivity in the USA for a competing product until October 2025. SQInnovation will seek full approval in the U.S. after the expiration of theregulatory exclusivity period. First products of Lasix ONYU are now expected tobe available on the market by the end of 2025. The Tentative Approval of thecombination product underscores Gerresheimer's innovative strength and themarket readiness of the Gerresheimer on-body drug delivery device."The FDA's Tentative Approval is a testament to our product and the people andpartners who have contributed to this great endeavor, especially theGerresheimer team", says Pieter Muntendam, MD, Founder, President and CEO of SQInnovation. "It is an important milestone. We look forward to commercializingthis highly innovative combination product as soon as we receive final approvalwith the aim to improve patients' quality of life and reduce healthcare costsfor the elderly.""The regulatory authority's decision underlines the market readiness of ouron-body drug delivery device," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG."It also clearly demonstrates our expertise as an innovative solution providerfor our customers, from product design to regulatory submission and large-scalemanufacturing. With our on-body devices for both small molecule drugformulations and large molecule biologics we can partner with our customers toaddress the global megatrend of home treatment, while also providingconnectivity to remote therapeutic monitoring platforms."Device based on Gerresheimer's innovative micropump technology