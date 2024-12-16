Performance Aktien
Aktien mit extremer Performance im Dow Jones am 16.12.2024
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
Wir zeigen Ihnen die Top- und Flop-Aktien am 16.12.2024 im Dow Jones. Welche Unternehmen haben besonders stark zugelegt und welche mussten Verluste hinnehmen? Hier finden Sie die extremen Performances im Überblick!
Honeywell International
Tagesperformance: +4,20 %
Platz 1
Performance 1M: -0,48 %
Unitedhealth Group
Tagesperformance: -4,06 %
Platz 2
Performance 1M: -11,64 %
Verizon Communications
Tagesperformance: -3,28 %
Platz 3
Performance 1M: +1,67 %
Chevron Corporation
Tagesperformance: -2,82 %
Platz 4
Performance 1M: -3,63 %
Amazon
Tagesperformance: +2,37 %
Platz 5
Performance 1M: +12,82 %
Boeing
Tagesperformance: +2,07 %
Platz 6
Performance 1M: +21,43 %
