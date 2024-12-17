EVN AG: Thriving Business Growth in 2023/24 Financial Year

Group net result declined by 11.0% to EUR 471.7m in the 2023/24 financial year.

Renewable generation share increased to 84.4%, with significant expansion in wind power and photovoltaic capacity.

Record investments of EUR 753.0m were made, with 88.8% being taxonomy-aligned, and plans to increase annual investments to EUR 900m by 2030.

EVN became Austria's largest charging station operator with 3,000 charging points, and further investments of EUR 100m are planned by 2030.

EVN's renewable electricity generation rose by 22.0% to 2,799 GWh, while thermal generation fell by 24.4% due to reduced use of the Theiss power plant.

The Executive Board recommends a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share for 2023/24, with a future minimum dividend of EUR 0.82 per share and a target payout ratio of 40% of Group net result.

The next important date, The translation of "Jahresergebnis 2023/24" to English is "Annual Result 2023/24.", at EVN is on 17.12.2024.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 23,325EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.





