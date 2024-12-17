Deutsche Rohstoff: Subsidiaries Unite Wyoming Acreage for Growth
Deutsche Rohstoff AG's strategic expansion in Wyoming, through its subsidiary 1876 Resources, marks a significant milestone. With 65,000 acres now under its belt, the company is poised for a robust development phase.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Deutsche Rohstoff AG's subsidiary 1876 Resources has acquired Bright Rock Energy's Wyoming acreage, now operating approximately 65,000 acres.
- The restructuring allows for a multi-year development program and operational synergies, with a successful drilling program resulting in reduced well costs.
- In 2024, Deutsche Rohstoff AG plans to invest around EUR 180 million, primarily for new wells and infrastructure.
- The US subsidiaries have successfully completed a drilling program, bringing 25 wells online this year, including 9 in the fourth quarter.
- 1876 Resources is now one of the top 10 producers in the Powder River Basin, benefiting from increased operational flexibility and economies of scale.
- Recent wells in the Niobrara and Teapot formations have shown strong production results, with some wells exceeding 1,000 barrels of oil per day.
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,25EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
+0,60 %
+3,40 %
+6,69 %
+2,13 %
+3,40 %
+58,77 %
+141,88 %
+140,36 %
+298,67 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte