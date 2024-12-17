Elmos Semiconductor: Pioneering Innovations for Future Mobility

Elmos Semiconductor SE will showcase innovative technologies for future mobility at CES in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2025.

The focus areas include e-mobility solutions, driver assistance systems, lighting control, and cyber security.

Elmos offers advanced Motor Control ICs for efficient thermal management in e-mobility applications, including the E533.06 BLDC controller.

The company is introducing smart eFuse products for modern vehicle architectures, enhancing voltage, temperature, and current measurement capabilities.

Elmos is demonstrating high-precision brake pressure ICs for brake-by-wire systems, ensuring safety and compliance with ISO26262 standards.

The world's smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) IC will be presented, providing enhanced cyber security through true random number generation.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Elmos Semiconductor is on 18.02.2025.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 67,40EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.903,75PKT (-0,11 %).





