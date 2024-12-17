Elmos Semiconductor: Pioneering Innovations for Future Mobility
Elmos Semiconductor SE is set to unveil cutting-edge technologies for the future of mobility at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, focusing on e-mobility, driver assistance, lighting control, and cyber security.
Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
- Elmos Semiconductor SE will showcase innovative technologies for future mobility at CES in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2025.
- The focus areas include e-mobility solutions, driver assistance systems, lighting control, and cyber security.
- Elmos offers advanced Motor Control ICs for efficient thermal management in e-mobility applications, including the E533.06 BLDC controller.
- The company is introducing smart eFuse products for modern vehicle architectures, enhancing voltage, temperature, and current measurement capabilities.
- Elmos is demonstrating high-precision brake pressure ICs for brake-by-wire systems, ensuring safety and compliance with ISO26262 standards.
- The world's smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) IC will be presented, providing enhanced cyber security through true random number generation.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Elmos Semiconductor is on 18.02.2025.
The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 67,40EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous
day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.903,75PKT (-0,11 %).
+1,93 %
+3,35 %
+3,51 %
+4,14 %
-10,30 %
+15,48 %
+136,59 %
+371,07 %
+205,33 %
ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte