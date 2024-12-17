Marinomed Biotech: Key Milestones Reached for Successful Restructuring
Marinomed Biotech AG is on the brink of a new chapter, having fulfilled all prerequisites to finalize its restructuring without self-administration. With strategic plans and agreements in place, the company is poised for transformation.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has met all necessary conditions to complete its restructuring proceedings without self-administration.
- Funds have been deposited to cover the cash quota and legal costs, with creditors' cash quotas to be paid out within two weeks.
- A standstill agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) has been reached, delaying cash quota payments until April 2025.
- The restructuring plan includes a 30% quota payable over two years, with a potential super quota of up to 7% if milestone payments exceed expectations.
- The sale of the Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals is a key element of the restructuring plan, with shareholder approval expected on December 19, 2024.
- Proceeds from the sale, up to EUR 20 million, will finance the restructuring plan, Marinosolv project commercialization, and Solv4U unit development.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 15,425EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,575EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.
+0,80 %
+8,16 %
+66,76 %
+108,50 %
-51,56 %
-82,22 %
-84,43 %
-79,09 %
