Infosys Strengthens Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud to Boost Enterprise AI Innovation, Establishes Center of Excellence

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud

technology, the center of excellence will foster co-innovation to deliver

transformative AI-powered solutions



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of a Google Cloud center of excellence, powered by Infosys

Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , to foster

enterprise AI innovation. The center will serve as a catalyst for co-creation

and help businesses harness the power of generative AI to achieve transformative

growth.





Infosys and Google Cloud share a strong legacy of delivering innovative dataanalytics and AI solutions, driving customer success. Infosys has alreadyenabled more than 60,000 employees on Google Cloud. Combining the expertise ofInfosys Topaz AI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) cloud capabilities, withGoogle Cloud's gen AI technology, the center of excellence will help addresscomplex challenges across both business and technology domains using innovativeenterprise AI solutions. The collaboration will enable a conducive environmentfor enterprises to co-create customized solutions in areas such as contactcenter AI, software development lifecycle, agentic AI, speech-to-speech,text-to-image, and application modernization, aimed at optimizing efficiency andbusiness performance.Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI andIndustry Verticals, Infosys, said, "The strengthened collaboration with GoogleCloud represents a strategic alignment in our mission to lead enterprise AIinnovation. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI offerings with GoogleCloud's leading technologies, we are empowering enterprises to harness the realpower of generative AI through collaboration and co-innovation. The center ofexcellence exemplifies our shared vision with Google in advancing digitalfrontiers and delivering exceptional, data-driven solutions to clientsworldwide."Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships, Google Cloud,said, "Infosys and Google Cloud are committed to providing customers with theindustry expertise and technology needed to accelerate digital transformation.The center of excellence is a testament to our strong collaboration anddedication to helping businesses innovate with breakthrough solutions powered bygenerative AI."As a part of the center of excellence, Infosys also launched a dedicated AIExperience Zone at its Bengaluru campus. The zone is designed to enable