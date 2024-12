The German advertising market will continue its growth in 2025

Hamburg (ots) - The JOM Group's forecast for the German advertising market in

2025 indicates sustained growth of around 3.2 per cent. This means the market is

continuing its positive trend for the second consecutive year.



The German advertising market has had a good year and 2025 is also expected to

continue the progress. Net advertising expenditure in Germany is set to rise by

around 3 per cent this year, despite the weak overall economic picture. Even

though the economic outlook for the coming year is not set to show much

improvement, the JOM Group (https://www.jom-group.com/) , an agency for hybrid

marketing communication, forecasts that the advertising market will continue its

positive progress. JOM experts predict growth of around 3.2 per cent. This

brings the total market volume to just over 30 billion euros.





Video advertising and retail media fuel the marketTwo major trend themes will make significant contributions to this growth. Onthe one hand, opportunities in digital moving image advertising continue todevelop rapidly. Platforms such as YouTube, Amazon and Netflix and medialibraries such as RTL+ and Joyn are seeing their reach increasing significantly."Younger" platforms such as TikTok are also becoming increasingly popular asadvertising environments.On the other hand, retailers are continuously expanding their range ofadvertising space in the retail media sector. This is turning out to be one ofthe growth drivers in the market because it offers a high level of salesproximity and combines the advertising display with the respective retailer'sdata.Outdoor advertising will also be a winner in 2025Out-of-home advertising has been pursuing the path of digitalisation anddata-based targeting of advertising very successfully for years now. Not onlyhas the media category seen double-digit percentage rate growth this year, JOMexpects this surge to continue in 2025.The media experts see advertising expenditure for the TV medium as likely toremain largely constant in 2025. Print media revenues will continue to declineslightly in 2025.Uncertainties remainDespite all the positive signals, the upturn's foundations are not particularlystable. A possible change of government in Germany and the one we are certain iscoming in the USA are just two new factors that could influence the advertisingeconomy in Germany, alongside the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. IfGerman companies' prospects for 2026 do not see significant improvement by themiddle of next year at the latest, marketing budgets are likely to come undergreater pressure again.Digitalisation plays into the advertising industry's hands"We have an increasingly digitally networked media offering that enablesdata-based and measurable advertising playout. First of all, this makesadvertising more efficient and therefore more attractive for companies. At thesame time, the barriers to entry have not risen; on the contrary, they havetended to fall. Smaller companies now have very simple and user-friendly accessto advertising bookings via self-booking tools. All in all, this represents hugepotential that will have a positive impact on the market," explains VolkerNeumann, Managing Director JOM Group.