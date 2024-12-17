AT&S Austria Tech: Revised 2026/27 Financial Outlook Announced
AT&S has updated its financial projections for 2026/27, anticipating lower revenues and EBITDA margins than previously forecasted, with significant impacts on its debt and equity ratios.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- AT&S has revised its mid-term planning and adjusted its financial outlook for the year 2026/27.
- The company now expects annual revenue between €2.1 and €2.4 billion, down from the previous estimate of approximately €3.0 billion.
- The EBITDA margin is projected to be approximately 24‒28%, a decrease from the earlier forecast of 27‒32%.
- The net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to be around 12%.
- The equity ratio is anticipated to be temporarily affected, assuming the repayment of hybrid capital at the end of the 2026/27 financial year.
- This information was disclosed in accordance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.02.2025.
The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 12,415EUR and was down -6,93 %
compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
