Wolftank-Adisa Holding: Strong Sales & Improved Results in Q1-Q3 2024

Wolftank Group AG reported sales of EUR 89.8 million for Q1-Q3 2024, up from EUR 57.0 million in the same period last year.

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 7.0 million, improving the EBITDA margin to 7.8% compared to 5.6% in 2023.

EBIT turned positive at EUR 2.3 million, a significant improvement from EUR -0.2 million in the first three quarters of 2023.

The company's order backlog increased by 150% to over EUR 110 million as of September 30, 2024.

Environmental Services accounted for 69% of total sales, with significant contributions from Hydrogen & Renewables and Industrial Coatings & Maintenance.

CEO Peter Werth announced expectations to exceed EUR 100 million in sales for the first time, with a leadership transition to Simon Reckla effective January 1, 2025.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 8,1750EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,14 % since publication.





