Kontron erhält Millionenauftrag im Bereich Sicherheitstechnologie

LINZ/AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Technologiekonzern Kontron hat sich erneut einen Großauftrag aus dem Verteidigungs- und Sicherheitssektor gesichert. Der Auftrag umfasst die Bereitstellung von hochleistungsfähigen VPX Computing und Kommunikations-Recheneinheiten für mobile und stationäre Überwachungsapplikationen, wie Kontron am Mittwoch im österreichischen Linz mitteilte. Bei dem Kunden handele es sich um ein "führendes europäisches Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Verteidigung, Sicherheit und Luftfahrttechnologie". Das Geschäft habe ein Volumen von rund 165 Millionen Euro. An der Börse kam die Nachrichten gut an.

Die im Kleinwertesegment SDax notierte Kontron-Aktie legte um zeitweise rund neun Prozent zu und setzte ihre Erholung damit fort. Innerhalb von drei Monaten hat das Papier um fast 24 Prozent an Wert gewonnen. Allerdings steht seit dem Jahreswechsel noch ein Kursminus von neun Prozent zu Buche. Ein Händler betonte die Bedeutung des Sektors, aus dem die Aufträge kamen.