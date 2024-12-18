    ROUNDUP

    Kontron erhält Millionenauftrag im Bereich Sicherheitstechnologie

    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    LINZ/AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Technologiekonzern Kontron hat sich erneut einen Großauftrag aus dem Verteidigungs- und Sicherheitssektor gesichert. Der Auftrag umfasst die Bereitstellung von hochleistungsfähigen VPX Computing und Kommunikations-Recheneinheiten für mobile und stationäre Überwachungsapplikationen, wie Kontron am Mittwoch im österreichischen Linz mitteilte. Bei dem Kunden handele es sich um ein "führendes europäisches Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Verteidigung, Sicherheit und Luftfahrttechnologie". Das Geschäft habe ein Volumen von rund 165 Millionen Euro. An der Börse kam die Nachrichten gut an.

    Die im Kleinwertesegment SDax notierte Kontron-Aktie legte um zeitweise rund neun Prozent zu und setzte ihre Erholung damit fort. Innerhalb von drei Monaten hat das Papier um fast 24 Prozent an Wert gewonnen. Allerdings steht seit dem Jahreswechsel noch ein Kursminus von neun Prozent zu Buche. Ein Händler betonte die Bedeutung des Sektors, aus dem die Aufträge kamen.

    Der Kunde sei auf die Entwicklung modernster Sensortechnologien für militärische, zivile und kommerzielle Anwendungen spezialisiert, teilte der Technologiekonzern weiter mit. Die Systemlösung von Kontron sollen zur Unterstützung von Überwachungstechnologie eingesetzt werden.

    Das Volumen des Auftrags ist für den Konzern signifikant: Es beläuft sich auf rund 8 Prozent des Auftragsbestands von Ende September von knapp 2,1 Milliarden Euro. Kontron-Chef Hannes Niederhauser sprach von einem "Meilenstein".

    Mit dem Auftrag stärke Kontron seine Position als führender Anbieter im Bereich Verteidigungstechnologien, hieß es weiter. Kontron arbeitet nach eigenen Angaben in diesem Bereich ausschließlich mit NATO-Staaten zusammen. Erst vor kurzem hatte der Technologiekonzern einen Auftrag aus dem US-Verteidigungssektor erhalten.

    Kontron hat sich darauf spezialisiert, Maschinen mit dem Internet zu verbinden. Kontrons Geräte und Software finden sich in Flugzeugen ebenso wie in Zügen, Röntgenapparaten oder der Chipfertigung. Auch in den intelligenten Stromzählern, die jetzt überall eingebaut werden müssen, steckt das Know-how des Unternehmens.

    Größter Anteilseigner ist mit 27,5 Prozent Ennoconn. Die taiwanesische Firma wiederum ist mehrheitlich im Besitz von Foxconn, dem größten Elektronikproduzenten weltweit. Foxconn baut unter anderem das iPhone von Apple zusammen./mne/lew/mis

     

