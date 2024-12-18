ROUNDUP
Kontron erhält Millionenauftrag im Bereich Sicherheitstechnologie
- Kontron erhält 165 Millionen Euro Großauftrag im Verteidigungssektor.
- Aktie steigt um 9%, Kursgewinn von 24% in 3 Monaten.
- Auftrag stärkt Kontrons Position als Anbieter von Verteidigungstechnologien.
LINZ/AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Technologiekonzern Kontron hat sich erneut einen Großauftrag aus dem Verteidigungs- und Sicherheitssektor gesichert. Der Auftrag umfasst die Bereitstellung von hochleistungsfähigen VPX Computing und Kommunikations-Recheneinheiten für mobile und stationäre Überwachungsapplikationen, wie Kontron am Mittwoch im österreichischen Linz mitteilte. Bei dem Kunden handele es sich um ein "führendes europäisches Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Verteidigung, Sicherheit und Luftfahrttechnologie". Das Geschäft habe ein Volumen von rund 165 Millionen Euro. An der Börse kam die Nachrichten gut an.
Die im Kleinwertesegment SDax notierte Kontron-Aktie legte um zeitweise rund neun Prozent zu und setzte ihre Erholung damit fort. Innerhalb von drei Monaten hat das Papier um fast 24 Prozent an Wert gewonnen. Allerdings steht seit dem Jahreswechsel noch ein Kursminus von neun Prozent zu Buche. Ein Händler betonte die Bedeutung des Sektors, aus dem die Aufträge kamen.
Der Kunde sei auf die Entwicklung modernster Sensortechnologien für militärische, zivile und kommerzielle Anwendungen spezialisiert, teilte der Technologiekonzern weiter mit. Die Systemlösung von Kontron sollen zur Unterstützung von Überwachungstechnologie eingesetzt werden.
Das Volumen des Auftrags ist für den Konzern signifikant: Es beläuft sich auf rund 8 Prozent des Auftragsbestands von Ende September von knapp 2,1 Milliarden Euro. Kontron-Chef Hannes Niederhauser sprach von einem "Meilenstein".
Mit dem Auftrag stärke Kontron seine Position als führender Anbieter im Bereich Verteidigungstechnologien, hieß es weiter. Kontron arbeitet nach eigenen Angaben in diesem Bereich ausschließlich mit NATO-Staaten zusammen. Erst vor kurzem hatte der Technologiekonzern einen Auftrag aus dem US-Verteidigungssektor erhalten.
Kontron hat sich darauf spezialisiert, Maschinen mit dem Internet zu verbinden. Kontrons Geräte und Software finden sich in Flugzeugen ebenso wie in Zügen, Röntgenapparaten oder der Chipfertigung. Auch in den intelligenten Stromzählern, die jetzt überall eingebaut werden müssen, steckt das Know-how des Unternehmens.
Größter Anteilseigner ist mit 27,5 Prozent Ennoconn. Die taiwanesische Firma wiederum ist mehrheitlich im Besitz von Foxconn, dem größten Elektronikproduzenten weltweit. Foxconn baut unter anderem das iPhone von Apple zusammen./mne/lew/mis
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie
Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,12 % und einem Kurs von 241,4 auf Tradegate (18. Dezember 2024, 11:49 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um +2,68 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +12,89 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 3,66 Bil..
Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4000 %.
Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 240,63USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 211,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 265,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -12,77 %/+9,55 % bedeutet.
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Kontron - A0X9EJ - AT0000A0E9W5
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Kontron vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Kontron gewinnt Aufträge weil sich die Firma in weiser Voraussicht mit R&D-Aufwand für die zukünftigen Bedürfnisse in Marktnischen vorbereitet hat (FRMCS im Bahnbereich, VPX im Defense-Bereich, etc.). Jetzt hat Kontron in diesen Nischen die benötigte Technologie die dem Wettbewerb fehlt und man kommt kaum umhin Kontron zu beauftragen. Vor allem die Echtzeitfähigkeit ist ein wichtiges USP. Da die Marktgröße in diesen NIschen limitiert ist, wird der Wettbewerb oft auch nicht nachziehen. Kontron wächst durch das besetzen von immer neuen solcher Nischen. Auch werden Lösungen an die kundenspezifischen Bedürfnisse angepasst. Auf Folie 11 sind wesentlicht Märkte im Bereich Software & Solutions dargestellt und die USPs und die Wettbewerbssituation erörtert.
https://cms.kontron.com/kontron/ir/reports/2024_11_kontron_i…
Im Q3-Earnings-Call wurde zu dieser Folie folgendes gesagt:
I wanted to give some feedback on this special software & solutions product because they contribute meanwhile half of our profitability so it's important. There's four technologies where again we are not participating in the train market but we have IoT solutions to allow high-speed trains to be IoT connected and be intelligent. The high-speed trains there's in Europe let's say initiative to increase the high-speed lines from 11,000 kilometers to 30,000 until 2030. Why they want to do that? Well for the climate targets. The position of Kontron is quite good on that. We have 50% of the total market share in Europe at the moment at this IoT connectivity. Standard is called GSMR. There's just two competitors who do a similar technology that's Nokia and Huawei. Huawei is more or less banned by most of the countries because they prefer to have non-Chinese products for security reasons and Nokia is not pushing that market at all and announced that they will not go for the next standard FRMCS. FRMCS means future rail mobile communication standard should be available starting 26.
It should be the only source or the only standard in 2030. It's more than doubling. It has a double frequency of 1.8 gigahertz and it's multiplying by 50 the data speed so it will allow much more IoT connectivity and artificial intelligence and everything what you need with this. So we are the only supplier who has that device at the moment. This year we will do around 150 million that business over 20% margin. It's growing.
Defense and aerospace. Well globally the defense budgets increase at the moment. We have a special technology for, well it's not internet, it's data connectivity for different military equipment like jets, like helicopters, like mobile vehicles. To do a IEC 62443, that's the standard, this compatible, secure, unhackable communication. Our competitor is certainly American ones, Mercury and Curtis Wright. But I would say we're transferring to the USA.
It was important for us to be ITAR approved. We're doing more than 25% of EBITDA in that area. What's our USP in that area? We have a special product, VPX, parallel multiprocessing systems that's encrypted switch fabric. Well it's a very technical term but at the end it's a very high data connectivity with really high encryption and low hacking capabilities. The margins are quite strong here.
Mercury is our customer also. Yeah. And then our main customers is US Army, partially French Army, not French Army, Thales and companies like that.
So it's the Western defense business.
E-cars, despite the weakness of E-cars in Germany, this is a very strong for us. Europe has at least a plan to stop all other cars by 35. And we have a very preferred technology for car makers to bundle with E-cars. Why is it important for the E-cars? With our technology, they can connect the battery, let's call it a smart battery, to their own servers and increase the lifetime of the battery, give it 10 years of guarantee of battery, which is one of the bottlenecks on cars still.
So Kontron is at the moment the only one with an IoT-connected wallbox which matches to the car and which gives this battery lifetime improvement.
We are three digits in this. We're at the moment at 50% EBITDA, over 40% of gross-margin and the biggest thing is we have huge growth in that area. We had that 350 million of orders in 24 on that and new car makers to follow.
So our target is by 26, we think we will be the European Union market leader for residential charging stations. To match with the car doesn't make sense in front of a hotel or a parking lot anywhere else. This is residential.
And bidirectional is the other one to come.
Solar is, let's say, our only problem area. The hype was 23, crisis 24. I do not see the recovery the first six months, but maybe in the second half of 25. We are a white label solar supplier. We are the top five in Germany at the moment with the main competitors clearly Chinese players. And the target we want to achieve with it is the same what we do in e-cars. We have smart IoT-connected solar inverters in preparation.
Well, why does it make sense? So if you want to double the income from a photovoltaic, you can either double the space, have double as much panels, or you can make it smart and have predictive calculations what you get for the car. Make sure that you calculate the shadow on the photovoltaic and so forth. You get the same impact. By being smart, you can also double the result from solar. This year, we had a loss situation, as I mentioned already. Q4, we will be break-even. Point one, we have a home energy management system that will come next year to combine all of those. Second, we will come with a new product based on Foxconn batteries, which will be a smart battery what we can place in our home. And you either can use the space for only photovoltaic, but you also can rent it to the utilities.
Summary, software and solution face little competition, or not that much. And it accounts already for half of our revenues.
Außerdem empfehle ich dazu auch das Interview von Philipp Haas mit Hannes Niederhauser. Dort wird das Geschäftsmodell gut erklärt.
>> Externen Inhalt hier ansehen <<
https://www.eqs-news.com/de/news/corporate/kontron-sichert-s…
Gruß
baggo-mh