Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy

Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

18.12.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Aspermont Ltd.

ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Reason for the research: Research Report (Anno) Recommendation: Buy

Target price: 0.03 AUD

Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025

Last rating change:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Resilient Subscriptions and Strategic Focus. Strong Foundation for Growth: Cash Stability and continued innovation. FY2025e Return to profitability.

Revenue Decline Amid Market Headwinds: Aspermont reported FY2024 revenues of AUD 17.49M, reflecting a 9.2% YoY decline, primarily driven by volatility in Events and Nexus segments due to challenging market conditions. However, revenues are forecasted to rebound 13% to AUD 19.76M in FY2025, supported by growth in subscription services and new product expansion.

Strength in Recurring Revenue: The company's core subscription business maintained its resilience, delivering its 33rd consecutive quarter of growth and contributing over 50% of total revenue. This reflects Aspermont's ability to scale high-margin, recurring income streams despite cyclical market pressures.



Cash Liquidity Amid Strategic Investments: Despite strategic investments, Aspermont preserved a stable cash position of AUD 1.4M as of FY2024. Funds were allocated to expanding the DataWorks platform, upgrading the Horizon V5 system, and enhancing the Data & Intelligence division, positioning the company for future growth.



Operational Optimization: The company continued to optimize its operations by discontinuing low-margin legacy products, reallocating resources toward scalable digital offerings, and enhancing senior leadership to drive execution and innovation. This has strengthened operational efficiency and revenue quality.



FY2025 Outlook: Aspermont is well-positioned to return to profitability in FY2025. The recovery is expected to be fueled by a rebound in Events, continued data services growth, and ongoing cost optimization efforts.

Valuation and Recommendation: Based on our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, we maintain a Buy rating with a target price of AUD 0.03 (EUR 0.02) per share, reflecting upside potential as growth strategies yield results.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31557.pdf

Contact for questions:

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of this research: 17.12.2024 (21:00) Date and time of first distribution: 18.12.2024 (12:00)

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2053307 18.12.2024 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Aspermont Aktie Die Aspermont Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,004 auf Tradegate (17. Dezember 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Aspermont Aktie um -14,29 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -14,29 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Aspermont bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 9,88 Mio.. Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von -.



Rating: Buy

Analyst: GBC

